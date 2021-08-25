Unilever denies factory closure in SP | São Paulo

Unilever, owner of several brands such as Kibon ice cream and OMO washing powder, denied this Tuesday (24) that it will close its factories in Brazil. The company has twelve factories in the country.

In 2020, the company announced the closure of the Kibon factory in Jaboatão dos Guararapes, metropolitan region of Recife, Pernambuco. According to Unilever’s press office, production is in the process of being transferred to the Valinhos unit, in the interior of São Paulo.

Also according to the press office, the rumors that Unilever would close factories in São Paulo and cease production in Brazil are unfounded (see full note below).

Positioning of Unilever

“Unilever Brasil informs that it started, in September 2020, the process of transferring its ice cream production, currently located in Jaboatão dos Guararapes (PE), to its plant in Valinhos (SP). The transfer process was announced that month and will be finalized at the end of this year (2021).

The company, which constantly evaluates its operation and structure in all the countries in which it operates with a focus on excellence in quality and the sustainable development of its business, took the decision to optimize its production lines, unifying the ice cream manufacturing process in a single plant .

The company reinforces that the company’s factories in the state of Pernambuco, located in Garanhuns, Ipojuca and Igarassu, as well as the Distribution Centers in Cabo de Santo Agostinho, continue to operate normally.

For the entire team in Jaboatão dos Guararapes (PE), the company is offering an additional package to the legal severance pay according to the years worked, with an extension of the health plan and benefits for length of service, in addition to all the necessary support at this time of transition, including support consultancy for relocation of employees and training plan for training to be defined according to the needs of the local market.

Unilever has been operating in the country for over 90 years and remains committed to its employees, consumers, customers and communities to continue growing in a sustainable manner in Brazil,” says the note.