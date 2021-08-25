Unimed Araraquara promotes action in the month of anniversary of the city of Matão (SP)

Unit in Matão (SP): Unimed Araraquara completes 50 years of excellence in medical and hospital care. Credit: Disclosure.

There is nothing more traditional than a 50-year-old institution providing quality medical and hospital care. It is this sentence that summarizes the history of Unimed, a company that launched a campaign to commemorate the anniversary, in May this year, taking “Unimed 50 years: we’ve known each other for a long time, we know how to take care of you”, as a slogan, and carrying out actions for the adhesion of new customers. One of the actions, launched this August, coincided with the anniversary date of Matão (SP), on August 27, contemplating the city’s residents.

The company, which has branches spread throughout Brazil, is famous for providing its customers with a network of its own and accredited services with quality, speed and security. When celebrating its 50th anniversary, on May 15th, the company launched the campaign “Unimed 50 years: we know each other, we know how to take care of you”, which will last until May 14th of next year, totaling one year campaign promoting various actions during this time.

One of the actions aims to bring new customers to acquire quality services from Unimed. In the month of August, those interested in being part of the company’s customer team will find it easy and at a differentiated price for membership, exclusive for the month of August, lasting from the 1st to the 31st. The idea is to make more people have the opportunity to contemplate a quality health service.

Rodrigo Marine, Market Manager of Unimed, details more about the campaign. “The plans start from R$99.90, for children up to 18 years old, and we started to make available some grace periods for the client. Prices are exclusive for the month of August”. The company’s action coincided precisely in the month of the anniversary of the city of Matão (SP), which turned 123 years old last Friday, August 27th.

Unimed’s 50th anniversary campaign launches action with special prices for the month of August. Credit: Disclosure.

In addition Unimed a new Online Sales Portal, Click here and the page will be redirected to the portal. The company also released a video tutorial on how to use the site, to facilitate the experience of customers and future customers. Check out the video:

Unimed Matão unit

Address: Av. Padre Nelson Antônio Romão, 455

Telephone: (16) 3383-1750