Unimed Sorocaba joins the group classified as large

As of September 1, Unimed Sorocaba will join the select group of health plan operators classified as large – that is, those with more than 100,000 beneficiaries. This new position of the Cooperative is part of the market growth strategy contained in the institution’s Strategic Planning, scheduled until December 2022.

With the entry into the category of large operator, Unimed Sorocaba will be the 35th cooperative, among the 342 that make up the Unimed System, to make up this group.

“We have been working hard to achieve this goal. We changed our commercial platform and started to be more aggressive in negotiations”, says Dr. Jeane Peter, Market Director.

“We changed our position in the market with innovative products and excellent customer receptivity. As a result, our sales campaigns have broken all records and goals”, boasts César Quibao, manager of the Business area, headed by the Market Department.

“The excellent work performed by the entire team of collaborators and cooperators during the pandemic reaffirmed Unimed Sorocaba as the best healthcare solution in our region”, completes Dr. Sérgio Rachkorsky, superintendent.

The level will be officially reached from September 1st, when the Flextronics company will be added to Unimed Sorocaba’s customer base, with the entry of approximately 5,500 beneficiaries. Thus, the Cooperative will serve around 103 thousand lives.

“We had an increase close to 20% in our portfolio in the last 14 months. There are almost 17 thousand more lives, which generate work for the cooperative, move our Hospital and bring revenue to the Cooperative”, celebrates Dr. Gustavo Ribeiro Neves, Chairman of the Board of Directors.