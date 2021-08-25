Updated! Poco M2 gets MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11

After Poco X3 NFC and Poco F3 received MIUI 12.5 now it’s the turn of the Poco M2, which is gaining more this important update from Xiaomi that brings many new features as well as performance improvements and power consumption reduction, at least in theory. Another novelty is Android 11, which also comes with the new version for the cell phone.

MIUI 12.5 arrives with version V12.5.1.0.RJRINXM on Poco M2. In addition to the new MIUI version with new animations, improved rendering engine with higher performance and lower power consumption, the update also brings Android 11, which brings new privacy controls, single use permissions and many fixes for security holes.

Other improvements include new features in MIUI 12.5 Notepad, bubbles in chat apps, and many more options for managing permissions and data access by app.

The system security package has also been updated to August 2021, which is the latest available. The update is restricted to India at the moment and is expected to be released in waves to devices in more regions in the coming weeks.

To check if update is already available for you go to: Settings > About phone > MIUI 12 > Check for updates.