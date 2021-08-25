“USA may control covid until Q1 2022”

The United States can control covid-19 by early next year if the pace of vaccinations is accelerated, said Anthony Fauci on Tuesday (24), a day after Pfizer obtained full approval from the Food and Drug Administration ( FDA) of the country, with more approvals coming in the coming weeks.

Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert, said FDA approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine paves the way for more people to be immunized, with the potential approval for Moderna’s vaccine coming in the coming weeks, and the go-ahead for children younger in the coming months.

“I would like to appeal to people in the country who have not been vaccinated, to understand that we have the ability, amongst ourselves, to essentially reduce the time until the end of this pandemic,” said Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergies and Diseases Infectious, to journalists.

“I believe there is a reasonable chance” that Pfizer or Moderna will get FDA clearance for children under 12 before the holiday season, Fauci told NBC News.

US officials during the press statement also urged businesses and more local and state governments to demand vaccination in an effort to boost the vaccination rate.

“Now is the time” for US employers to start demanding vaccination, White House Covid Response Coordinator Jeffrey Zients said, echoing a statement made by President Joe Biden on Monday.