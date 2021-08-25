USF recruits patients with knee osteoarthritis for free treatment

The USF (Universidade São Francisco), through the GPREM (Research Group on Musculoskeletal Rehabilitation) is recruiting patients who have knee osteoarthritis pathology.

It is a degenerative disease that affects the knees due to overload and/or wear and tear in the region and that has no cure, but with ideal treatment the patient can live with the problem and maintain their quality of life.

The USF group is carrying out a study, in which the patient with the respective diagnosis is necessary.

Those interested in receiving treatment must be between 35 and 75 years old and have a diagnosis of knee osteoarthritis. He will be offered a “gold standard treatment”, free of charge.

The assessment can be scheduled by telephone (11) 2454 – 8133 or in person at the Clínica Escola de Fisioterapia, located at Avenida São Francisco de Assis, No. 218, in Jardim São José, in Bragança Paulista, from 7:00 am to 5:30 pm.

Questions can be resolved in the email: [email protected]

