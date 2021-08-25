Vasco continues cleaning the cast and will terminate with “pupil” by Marcelo Cabo; steering wheel is out of plan

O Vasco lives one complicated moment at Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. Accumulating three losses in a row, the Hill Giant appears only in the 11th place with 28 points, five behind Avaí, the last team that would be guaranteeing access to the first division. Amid the bad phase, Cruz-Maltino goes through changes in your cast.









Last Tuesday (23), the board informed that young people Juninho and MT returned to the cast under-20. Often acting improvised on the left flank, MT had 18 matches and one goal. Juninho was in the main group since last year, totaling 53 games, with two assists in the period.

Casting cleanup, however, won’t just hit the young. According to information from sectorist Tiago Taam, from the portal “Papo na Colina”, the Vasco will soon terminate Michel’s contract. The midfielder, who was hired at the request of former coach Marcelo Cabo, is not part of Lisca’s plans for the season’s sequel.

Michel: outgoing (Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF)



At the end of May, Michel was borrowed fur Guild to Vasco and, on the occasion, he became the 10th Vasco reinforcement for the 2021 season. The defensive midfielder was on the Rio de Janeiro club’s radar since 2020, but couldn’t get a sequel in his passage through São Januário. All in all, they were just seven performances, being four as a starter.

On the weekend, after the loss to the Operário, Stripe met with President Jorge Salgado and Director Alexandre Bird and asked to three reinforcements. Vasco’s next two commitments for Serie B will be at home. At the Sunday (29), the team receives the black Bridge, at 4 pm (from Brasília). On Friday (3), the opponent will be the lantern Brasil de Pelotas, at 19:00.