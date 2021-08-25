Venezuela? Egg and milk disappear from supermarkets in Brazil in Bolsonaro

Scholarship scholars who exhaustively use the narrative that populations in countries like Venezuela are starving should look at the serious economic situation in Brazil and the less than encouraging prospects.

According to calculations by the stockout indicator Neogrid, a software company specializing in supply chains, the consumer who currently goes to the supermarket to buy 100 products, returns home without finding, on average, 11 of these items.

The company has been pointing out the lack of products in establishments since 2020, according to information in the column panel, in Folha de S.Paulo.

The phenomenon has already passed the 20% mark after the coronavirus pandemic. However, the 11% level, maintained since April, is considered quite high, in Neogrid’s assessment.

Villains

There are several responsible for the problem, such as the shortage of raw materials, aggravated by the pandemic, climate issues and, without a doubt, the economic policy of the Jair Bolsonaro government, led by minister Paulo Guedes, which generates inflation.

According to a survey by Neogrid, in July, the most lacking products were long-life milk, which reached 20% shortages, soy drinks (19%), soy protein (18%), eggs (17%), margarine (13%), sugar and pasta (12%).