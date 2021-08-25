Video Show: Taís Araújo and Lázaro Ramos to take charge of the new version of the program in 2022, says columnist | Globe

Taís Araújo and Lazarus Ramos are quoted to take charge of the Video show, which should return to the screen of Globe in 2022. According to exclusive information from columnist André Romano, from the TV Observatory, the Globe plans to cast the couple for the new version of the entertainment show.

As revealed by Romano, the lovebirds have the approval of the carioca broadcaster because they speak directly to the afternoon band audience. Also according to the journalist, the artists are highly valued in the national advertising market.

The new Video Show, which shows behind the scenes of the main attractions of the Marinho family channel, is expected to debut in the first half of next year and must also be broadcast on Multishow.

It is worth noting that Taís Araújo and Lázaro Ramos started dating in 2004. The actors were married in 2007, but even separated shortly thereafter. The globals had their first child together in 2011, João Vicente de Araújo Ramos. The youngest of the couple, Maria Antônia de Araújo Ramos, was born in 2015.