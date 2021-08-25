Wage reduction program ends today; how is your salary?

The Emergency Program for the Maintenance of Employment and Income (BEm) is scheduled to close this Wednesday (25). Companies that adhered to the proposal to reduce wages and working hours must resume the contract as it was before.

The program allowed for a reduction in working hours and wages in percentages of 25%, 50% or 70%. In return, the government paid the employee the Emergency Employment and Income Maintenance Benefit on a monthly basis, which corresponds to a percentage of the portion of unemployment insurance that the employee would be entitled to if he were fired.

The deadline could be extended at the discretion of the federal government, in accordance with budget conditions. For this, the measure must be approved in Congress. The substitute text of the MP, of the deputy Christino Aureus (PP-RJ), was approved by the Chamber of Deputies last week and sent to the Senate, where it will still be analyzed, without a scheduled date.

The approved version also allows the Well be reissued in future public health emergencies or disasters.

Data from the Ministry of Economy show that, in 2021, more than 3 million agreements were made. Compared to last year, the data were like this:

In 2020:

Agreements entered into: 20,120,276

Workers involved: 9,849,110

Employers involved: 1,464,728

In 2021:

Agreements entered into: 3,247,672

Workers involved: 2,592,354

Employers involved: 634,125

Even if there is a resumption of the project, this should not happen until this Wednesday. So, the doubts remain: what will happen? What will work and wages look like going forward?

O UOL Economy He heard Guilherme Lemos, a partner at Karpat Sociedade de Advogados and a specialist in labor law, and Márcio Sturmhoebel, a lawyer at Ferrareze e Freitas Advogados Associados, to clarify the main issues.

In the balance of the program, the two agree that the worker was harmed by the salary reduction, but consider that this was the “best possible option” given the risk of simply ending up with jobs.

“Now, with the recovery of the economy, and vaccination progressing, several companies are already able to pay full salaries again,” says Lemos. The idea of ​​transforming the Good into law, in the opinion of the two lawyers, is positive, as long as it is not trivialized.

If the program ends today, will my salary return to normal?

No. There is a two-day “transition” period for the return of normal contracts. This means that from Saturday onwards, old hours and old wages are valid again. Thursday and Friday must still be paid with the reduction amounts.

Do I need to do anything to get my salary back?

No. Just as it was at the beginning of the workload and salary reduction, the company is responsible for taking care of this situation.

What if the company doesn’t go back to the old journey and doesn’t pay my salary in full?

In this case, it is necessary to file a complaint with the Public Ministry of Labor in your region. On the MPT website (https://mpt.mp.br/) there is a “Report” button. Select the State where you live, and follow the steps indicated on the page.

Button to report labor problems to the Public Ministry of Labor Image: Reproduction

However, it is important to remember that, despite the program ending this Thursday, starting on Saturday the deadline for resuming values ​​must be counted.

Do I have job stability?

Yes. The end of the government program guarantees stability with the same number of days that you had a reduced workload and salary.

In other words: if the plan at the company you work for lasted three months, you have three months of stability. If it lasted nine months, that’s nine months of stability, and so on.

If the company fires you during this period, without just cause, it must pay a fine in the amount of your full salary. This rule is only valid for dismissal for just cause or if the worker asks for the accounts.