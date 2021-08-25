WandaVision revealed the date the trailer for Spider-Man 3 would be released

Coincidence??? I think not! An new theory appeared on social networks and believes that the first episode of WandaVision revealed to us the date when would the first official trailer for Spider-Man: No Return Home.

After a LOT of suspense from Marvel and Sony, the stubborn trailer went public and it’s already yielding a lot of cloth for sleeves. No wonder fans will look for stories across the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) – which is known for think millimetrically in every detail well in advance.

About eight months ago, in one of the first scenes of UCM’s debut in the world of series, Wanda and Visão were talking in the kitchen about a date marked on the calendar with a heart. – in the first episode of the series.

The two protagonists simply couldn’t remember what it was all about, giving a lot of focus to the calendar.

The date situation is directly linked to the plot of the episode, with the explanation coming later: the heart (heart) would be a reference to Mr. Hart – the head of Vision who would come to dinner that day.

Turns out the date in question was, believe it if you can, August 23 – if it’s just a coincidence, this was a big one! With 365 days in a year, what’s the chance???

With the official trailer finally going on air this Monday (23), some fans point out that the scene may have been purposely thought of as a kind of easter egg hidden for the Spider-Man: No Return Home preview date.

About Spider-Man: No Return Home

The third feature of the Spider man at the Marvel Cinematic Universe received the title of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Scheduled for release by the end of 2021, production is one of the most anticipated of Phase 4 of the UCM, with the expectation of the return of characters from the old movie franchises of the Spider.

Besides Peter Parker (Tom Holland) having to deal with the fact that his secret identity was revealed in the previous film, the film will have the villains Electro (Jamie Foxx), who appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina), antagonist of the second film in Sam Raimi’s trilogy.

O Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is another confirmed.

The big mystery is up to the rumors surrounding the return of two previous Spider-Man performers, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, not yet confirmed.

In this way, the feature film would have 3 versions of Amigao da Neighborhood, possibly opening the door to the Marvel multiverse for good.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has debut scheduled for December 16, 2021.

About WandaVision

One of the new series from Marvel, which is part of the Disney+ streaming service, shows Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch and the return of the deceased Vision.

WandaVision happens inside a reality altered by her, set in the 50s and other decades, and has great importance within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It is known that the plot will have a direct relationship with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, second film by the Supreme Wizard, which will be part of Stage 4 from Marvel.

Wanda will be in the movie and there is a possibility that she will end up becoming even a villain, going crazy and totally losing control over his powers, that are bigger than everyone imagines.

In the cast of the series, Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Betanny reprise the roles of Wanda Maximoff and Visão, respectively, in addition to Teyonah Parris, who played an adult version of the little Monica Rambeau, which we met in Captain Marvel.

Kathryn Hahn, Kat Dennings and Randall Park complete the cast of the series. WandaVision is available on Disney+ since January 15, 2021.



