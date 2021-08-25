Want to know if mixing diesel in gasoline reduces consumption? So watch!

Correio Técnico is no longer limited to the magazine and the website. One of the longest running sections of FOUR WHEELS is now also a playlist on our YouTube channel. The idea is the same: to solve the readers’ main doubts clearly and precisely — and the mission is that of our test pilot, Leonardo Barboza.

In this first content, we addressed three questions, which were the most popular on our website, about a topic that has been talked about lately: fuel.

Starting this week, we will post two videos a week on our YouTube, one on Tuesday and one on Thursday, always at 5pm. Simply subscribe to the channel and activate the notifications bell to be notified whenever new content is published.

On Tuesdays we will have videos of our playlists, such as Correio Técnico, Best Buy and Classics, as well as others that will be announced soon. And, on Thursdays, the content will be aimed at testing the latest releases in the automotive market.

10 million views in one year

Anyone who follows us around here must have seen our videos. In addition to full reviews of the latest releases, we’ve also highlighted positives and negatives of well-established models, and most recently we’ve taken our classic car section to YouTube with the Plymouth Superbird and Chevrolet Opala SS.

With the new contents and the weekly periodicity defined since August 2020, we had a significant growth both in audience and in the number of subscribers: andn a year we have practically doubled the number of subscribers for 266,000 channel fans

In one year we had over 10 million views. Highlight for our audience record holders, such as the Nova Ram 1500 with 912,000 views, the VW Meteor truck with 653,463 and the Toyota Hilux exclusive video with over half a million views.

We hope you enjoy the new phase of the channel. We keep working around here to bring you the best content.

Four Wheels, journalism is done here.

