Watch the trailer for the hack & slash UNDECEMBER, which will be out on PC and mobile

The game is clearly inspired by Diablo and should be released in 2021

THE LINE Games Corporation just shared the first details of the game hack & slash UNDECEMBER. According to the first trailer and game description, there is a clear inspiration in diablo. He is scheduled to arrive for PC and mobile devices, Android and iOS, still in 2021.

UNDECEMBER – Official website

UNDECEMBER is being produced by LINE Games Corporation, a developer and publisher based in Seoul, South Korea. The game is powered by technology Unreal Engine 4, having support both for PCs, including by Steam, as for smaller and less powerful devices.

“UNDECEMBER is focused on character customization, which is based on intricate items and skill systems. Each battle will be an assessment and guide to building the character itself, and the player will experience complex combinations of hundreds of skills and acquired items.

With its ever-evolving characters, players will enjoy the thrill of exploring dark dungeons and immerse themselves in the wide range of PvE and multiplayer content, including co-op Party Dungeons, Raids and competitive PvPs.”

– Description of the game, published on the official website.

“UNDECEMBER is focused on character customization, which is based on intricate items and skill systems. Each battle will be an assessment and guide to building the character itself, and the player will experience complex combinations of hundreds of skills and acquired items.

With its ever-evolving characters, players will enjoy the thrill of exploring dark dungeons and immerse themselves in the wide range of PvE and multiplayer content, including co-op Party Dungeons, Raids and competitive PvPs.”

– Description of the game, published on the official website.

Along with the launch and officialization of the title, there was also the launch of the game’s official website. In addition to the descriptions, some extra information about the title was also added, which will be listed below:



– Continues after advertising –

Birth of the 13th Being, Evil God Serpens

In the beginning, there were 12 beings who emerged from the void, who shared their power to create Traum and lived peacefully among their descendants. Everything was harmonious, and the descendants prospered under the blessings of the 12 beings who were now worshiped as gods. But one day, an unexpected 13th being, the Evil God Serpens, emerged from the shadows of the 12 gods.

Sacrifice to Return to the Void

To prevent the Evil God of Serpens from upsetting the balance of the world and corrupting his descendants in darkness, the 12 Gods shared Runes and Essences, infused by their powers, with their descendants in order to destroy evil. Unfortunately, their efforts failed. In the end, the 12 gods agreed to unite as one and return to the void, along with Serpens.

Unstable peace recovered

After the confrontation, Serpens’ soul was split in two and scattered around the world. The 12 gods ended up losing their flesh, along with their names, as they fell into eternal sleep. As it all started with the birth of the 12 gods, and Serpens originated from the 12 gods, it was certain that Serpens would never regain his powers without a fresh start.

Growing darkness of unstable peace

But over time, the descendants of Traum, once against, began to use the powers of Runes. This advance ended up taking them to the Zodiacs that could awaken the Gods. So they decided to summon the Gods back to the world by creating figures connecting the stars and calling their names.

However, no one realized that the return of the deity would also bring back the evil that lurked in the shadows…



– Continues after advertising –

As mentioned, the game will be released later in 2021. There is no confirmed date, but it is possible that Line Games will release this information in the coming weeks.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: WCCFTech