Wellington Paulista house starts to fire; player was not injured – 8/24/2021

The residence of Wellington Paulista, Fortaleza’s striker, suffered a fire beginning tonight. The house is located in a luxury condominium in the municipality of Eusébio, in the Metropolitan Region of Fortaleza. The information was confirmed on Tuesday by the club from Ceará.

According to Fortaleza, Wellington Paulista and his family are doing well. Athlete and family members were not at home at the time of the incident and there was only material damage.

After the arrival of the Fire Department, the situation was brought under control. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Wellington Paulista is with the Fortaleza team in São Paulo, where the team will face the Tricolor Paulista on Wednesday (25), for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.

The Fortaleza Esporte Clube hereby informs that the striker Wellington Paulista and his family are doing well after their house suffered a fire on Tuesday night (24).

With the incident, only property damage. The athlete’s family was not at home at the time and, after the arrival of the Fire Department, the situation was brought under control. The cause of the fire will be investigated by the corporation.

Clube, Wellington Paulista and family thank the support of neighbors, friends and the Fire Department for their quick assistance.

Fortress continues giving all necessary support to the player.