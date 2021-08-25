Wesley Carvalho leaves the command of the under-20 after defeat to São Paulo

This Tuesday, Wesley Carvalho is no longer the coach of the under-20 team of the palm trees.
According to the club, the decision was mutually agreed.
The professional’s dismissal happens one day after the defeat by 4 to 2 to the São Paulo coach Alex, in a game valid for the Brazilian Championship of the category.
On an interim basis, assistant Gilmey Aymberê will take charge of the under-20 team.
On its official website, Verdão wished Wesley’s career success.
“Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras thanks coach Wesley Carvalho for his services over four years, for the various titles won by the Under-20 category of Palmeiras and for his joint work with professional football, either as assistant or interim coach. career,” wrote the club.
Wesley Carvalho arrived at Palmeiras to lead the under-20 team in 2017.
The coach came to temporarily command the professional team of Verdão in 2018, between the resignation of Roger Machado and the debut of Luiz Felipe Scolari.