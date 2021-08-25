What are the symptoms of the Delta variant?

Brazil advances in vaccination against Covid-19. It is a positive point, however the population after taking the first dose feels more comfortable going out on the streets and is not avoiding a lot of crowding It turns out that not even the second dose is guaranteeing immunization against the disease.

Daily, the news bombards with cases of deaths and people infected after the second dose. Another aggravating factor is the advancement of the Delta variant. In Brazil, there are 141 new daily cases of the variant per million inhabitants. The number of deaths for this amount of people is 3.9.

Research centers such as those led by Fiocruz, Covid-19 Observatory, USP and Unesp already point to an explosion of new cases in large capitals in the month of September. That’s because the Delta variant takes, on average, four to six weeks to become dominant.

But what are the symptoms of this new strain? Follow up.

Delta variant symptoms

The main symptoms caused by the delta variant are fever, headache, runny nose and sore throat. It was identified that infections caused by the strain tend to have a lower occurrence of coughing and loss of taste and smell. This, compared to other variants of the coronavirus, can lead the patient to be confused with the symptoms of a common cold.

Another characteristic of the delta variant, according to a study by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation, is that there is a greater risk of reinfection in individuals infected with the gamma and beta variant, respectively first identified in Manaus and South Africa.

Data from Fiocruz’s Genomic Network indicate that, among the sequencing of samples made by the system in the country, the delta corresponds to 22.1% of the cases sequenced in July (more than 1 in every 5 cases). In June, the total was 2.3%. However, the total number of sequencing is uneven in Brazil. While, for example, São Paulo made more than 10 thousand, Piauí analyzed only 19.

In Brazil, several states had cases of people infected with Delta. So far there are records in Minas Gerais, Maranhão, Rio de Janeiro, Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul, Goiás, São Paulo, Pernambuco and the Federal District.

Importance of the 2nd dose

But, after all, why is it necessary to take the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine? Infectologists explain that the first dose will stimulate the response of our immune system. By taking the first dose, it already causes our defense system to start producing antibodies.

However, one dose is not enough. A backup is needed. This boost will make the production of antibodies even better and leave the body immune for longer. In this way, the effectiveness of the vaccine becomes greater, better and longer lasting with the second dose.

If, for some reason, you’ve missed your second dose (with the exception of Jansenn) that’s okay. You can go to the nearest vaccination post and receive the vaccine. It’s very important for you and for the community.