WhatsApp finally change privacy policy in Brazil

WhatsApp got involved in a big controversy earlier this year when it announced changes to the privacy policy that suffered a lot of resistance, not only from users but also from regulators in Brazil and other countries, such as India.

The app tried to convince users to accept the change by announcing the application of punishments for those who did not, but ended up backing down and delaying the implementation of the new several times. From next week, finally, WhatsApp will make changes to the privacy policy in Brazil.

With the update, changes will be made to the Privacy Notice: the platform wants to increase the transparency of its terms of use so that they are more similar to what is available to European users. In addition, the WhatsApp Business terms will be updated.