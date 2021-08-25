WhatsApp finally change privacy policy in Brazil

WhatsApp got involved in a big controversy earlier this year when it announced changes to the privacy policy that suffered a lot of resistance, not only from users but also from regulators in Brazil and other countries, such as India.
The app tried to convince users to accept the change by announcing the application of punishments for those who did not, but ended up backing down and delaying the implementation of the new several times. From next week, finally, WhatsApp will make changes to the privacy policy in Brazil.
With the update, changes will be made to the Privacy Notice: the platform wants to increase the transparency of its terms of use so that they are more similar to what is available to European users. In addition, the WhatsApp Business terms will be updated.
The last postponement of the application of the measure occurred in May this year, when the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade), the Federal Public Ministry (MPF), the National Data Protection Authority (ANPD) and the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon ) submitted a request asking for a 90-day extension of the case.
The messaging app will now send reports on the impact of privacy changes to the National Data Protection Authority (ANPD), which oversees compliance with the General Data Protection Law (LGPD) by public and private companies. WhatsApp will also offer educational programs on how to use the app safely and efficiently to data subjects.
The company has until August 31 to present proof of the effects of the changes in the privacy policy for the entities that follow the case: ANPD, Cade, MPF and Senacon. A meeting must be scheduled between the four government agencies and WhatsApp to define the next steps regarding the new rules on the platform.