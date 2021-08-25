WhatsApp will make adjustments to its privacy policy; know what must change

As per public notice, there will be no suspension/deletion of any account due to changes in privacy policies. Know more.

WhatsApp Brazil will do changes in your new Privacy Policy, which has been in force since May 15, 2021. This initiative took place after coordination between four entities: Federal Public Ministry (MPF), Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade), National Data Protection Authority (ANPD) and Secretariat National Consumer (Senacon).

In a public note released by public bodies, WhatsApp will commit to making adjustments to the Privacy Notice for Brazil. The goal is to strengthen digital transparency practices, above all along the lines of the European Union. Furthermore, the messaging application must ensure users’ rights under the General Data Protection Law (LGPD).

Changes to WhatsApp Privacy Policies

The public note, released by the entities last Friday (08/20), informed the main aspects that will be adjusted by WhatsApp Brazil. According to the document, there will be no suspension/exclusion of any user account due to the changes that will be made. Check out the changes provided for in the privacy policies:

Adjustments to the Privacy Notice for Brazil, in order to align with the models already practiced in the European Union;

Updated Terms regarding WhatsApp Business;

Impact reports and other documents that were requested by the National Data Protection Authority (ANPD);

Systematization of mechanisms (internal control);

Among other aspects.

In addition, WhatsApp Brazil should also implement educational materials so that users understand how to use the app safely. Changes must be submitted by August 31, 2021, in order to verify that all measures have been taken.