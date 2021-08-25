WhatsApp’s new privacy policy will have specific adjustments for Brazil

This Tuesday (24), WhatsApp announced that it will respond to requests from Brazilian authorities to change the Messenger’s Privacy Policy to then implement it for users in the country. Over three months, the company worked together with national authorities to adjust the document and better adapt it to the General Data Protection Law (LGPD).

In a new technical note published by the National Data Protection Authority (ANPD), WhatsApp has shown itself committed to meeting requirements and, with this, the platform will make the Privacy Notice for Brazilian users more transparent and will apply rules similar to what it already does in the European Union.

The contract that governs the relationship between users and the messenger will also be updated for WhatsApp Business account holders. In addition, the messenger will send impact reports and other documents to ANPD (responsible for overseeing compliance with the LGPD) and, for users, will promote educational campaigns that will teach how to use the app more safely.

Until the 31st of August of this year, WhatsApp must present to national bodies the effects of the changes in the Privacy Policy. After that, the company will hold a new meeting with the four entities involved – ANPD, Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade), Federal Public Ministry (MPF) and National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon) – to analyze the points and decide on the next steps .

Remember privacy policies

Between the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021, WhatsApp shook its presence in Brazil with the implementation of changes to its Privacy Policy. In the document, the platform made room for exchanging user information with Facebook.

At the time, the company had determined that users who did not accept the terms by February 8 would have their account “frozen”. The nebulous deal, the tight deadline and the ultimatum, then, put WhatsApp in the sights of authorities and in a wave of controversy.

National bodies spoke out against the change and, closer to the date, the messenger pushed the deadline to May 15, while taking advantage of the extra time to clarify points of the new policy for local authorities and app users.

The month of May arrived, but due to disputes with Brazilian entities, the company opted to once again postpone the start date of its new privacy policy — this time, to August 13th. In the meantime, the platform would not penalize any user who had not yet agreed to the contract.

What does it mean to users?

For now, nothing changes for those who use WhatsApp. The company is still in the process of elaborating the changes to the terms and only afterwards must disclose details about its implementation. Now, the company is closer to putting the new contract into action, as the points demanded by the Brazilian authorities will be met.

“WhatsApp sees as positive the opportunity to clarify information regarding the update of its privacy policy and reiterates that it is in constant contact with the competent bodies. The company reinforces its availability for cooperation with the Brazilian authorities and will continue to provide the necessary information both for the authorities and for its users”, commented the messenger in a note sent to Canaltech.

Source: ANPD