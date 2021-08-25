When does the novel Empire end? See how the final chapter will be · TV News

The last chapter of Empire will be surprising and marked by violence and tragedy. The rerun, which was used to fill the hole left after the end of Amor de Mãe, will give rise to Lícia Manzo’s unpublished plot: Um Lugar ao Sol. Although Globo has not yet hit the hammer, the premiere is scheduled for 8th November. Therefore, Aguinaldo Silva’s serial should end on the 5th of the same month.

Among the endings of the characters will be the death of José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero), which this time will be for real. The commander will discover that Fabrício Melgaço, his greatest enemy, is actually José Pedro (Caio Blat).

Maria Marta’s favorite son (Lilia Cabral) will kidnap Cristina (Leandra Leal) and ask for a handsome sum of money to free his half-sister and flee the country. The “man in black” will have the help of Josué (Roberto Birindelli) to win the final match and will also kill Maurílio (Carmo Dalla Vecchia). At this point, the biologist will have revealed himself to be the financial director of Império das Joias.

During the fight, the commander will not have the courage to shoot his own son and will end up surprised by a shot in the back. Upon seeing her father fallen, Cora’s niece (Marjorie Estiano) will prevent her brother from killing himself and will force him to live with the guilt of having murdered the Medeiros family patriarch.

In the scene that will put an end to the story, Maria Isis (Marina Ruy Barbosa), who will inherit part of the jewelry store, will pose for the “imperial photo” alongside the character of Lilia Cabral and all of José Alfredo’s children and grandchildren. João Lucas (Daniel Rocha) will be responsible for continuing his father’s legacy and will assume command of Império.

