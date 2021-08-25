where to watch, schedule, rosters, refereeing

Grêmio and Flamengo face off this Wednesday (25), in Porto Alegre, in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. The match marks the reunion of Renato Gaúcho with the Grêmio fans three months after leaving the club in a five-year transition.

Grêmio arrives for the duel amid the search for recovery in the season. The team remains in the relegation zone of the Brazilian Championship, but with two straight victories. Flamengo enters the confrontation amidst the first criticisms of Renato.

where to watch

Globo and SportTV broadcast the match. O UOL Score follow in real time

time and place

The game at Arena do Grêmio, in Porto Alegre (RS), starts at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time)

Embezzlement and returns

Grêmio will not have Maicon and Diego Churín, both handed over to the medical department. Ruan, negotiated with Sassuolo-ITA, went to Italy to obtain a travel visa in December. Kannemann and Ferreira are available again after a long period in physiotherapy. Thiago Santos and Vanderson play after being suspended against Bahia, on Saturday (21), for the Brazilian Championship. Geromel is also expected after showing muscle discomfort and staying out of the most recent duel for the Brasileirão.

Flamengo will not have the presence of Renê, Rodrigo Caio and Piris da Motta, but will have the returns of Isla and Arrascaeta, preserved from the game against Ceará. With a foot trauma, Léo Pereira traveled with the delegation.

Probable escalations

Guild: Gabriel Chapecó; Vanderson, Geromel, Rodrigues (Kannemann) and Rafinha (Cortez); Thiago Santos, Lucas Silva, Villasanti, Douglas Costa and Alisson; Borja

Flamengo: Diego Alves, Isla, Gustavo Henrique, Bruno Viana (Léo Pereira) and Filipe Luís; Willian Arão, Diego, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Bruno Henrique and Gabigol

Arbitration

Referee: Vinicius Gonçalves Dias (SP)

Assistants: Daniel Ziolli (SP) and Evandro de Melo Lima (SP)

VAR: Rodrigo Ferreira do Amaral (SP)