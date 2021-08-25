Where to watch, today’s game schedule, lineup

Eight Brazilian Cup titles will be on the field this Wednesday (25) at Arena do Grêmio, in Porto Alegre, in the confrontation between Grêmio and Flamengo. Tricolor Gaucho has already won the competition five times (1989, 1994, 1997, 2001 and 2016), while Rubro-Negro Carioca won the cup on three occasions (1990, 2006 and 2013). Rádio Nacional broadcasts the first match of the duel that is valid for the semifinals of the competition at 9:30 pm, with narration by André Marques, comments by Waldir Luiz, report by Rodrigo Ricardo and duty by Bruno Mendes.

The game marks the reunion of the Flamengo coach, Renato Portaluppi, with Grêmio, the team in which he is an idol and won titles both as a player and as a coach. The team from Gávea easily passed through Coritiba and ABC de Natal to reach the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. In the last performance for Brasileirão, Fla drew 1-1 with Ceará at Arena Castelão. Fla should have the return of important players like Isla and Arrascaeta, in addition to the possible debut of Andreas Pereira, who was related to the match.

Already the Immortal passed through Vitória and Brasiliense. Another player who will be reunited with Flamengo is full-back Rafinha, who after 8 years at Bayer Munich, returned to Brazil to play for the Gávea team and participate in the successful Libertadores campaign in 2019.

Felipão’s team comes from a 2-0 victory over Bahia and should have the return of defenders Geromel and Kanemman, as well as midfielder Thiago Santos and forward Ferreira, who recovered from injury should start the match on the bench.

Where to Watch Grêmio x Flamengo

Globo, SportTV and Premiere

Flamengo’s likely lineup

Diego Alves;

Isla, Gustavo Henrique, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís;

Arão, Diego, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta;

Bruno Henrique and Gabigol

Probable Guild squad

Chapecó;

Vanderson, Rodrigues, Kannemann and Rafinha;

Thiago Santos; Douglas Costa, Lucas Silva, Villasanti and Alisson;

Borja.

From the Newsroom with Agência Brasil