Whindersson’s ex-fiancee Nunes talks about what happened to her baby

Whindersson Nunes’ ex-fiancée, Maria Lina, spoke for the first time about what happened to João Miguel

the ex-fiancée of Whindersson Nunes, the digital influencer Maria Lina, opened the game and spoke for the first time about what happened to her son with the comedian, little João Miguel. The baby did not resist after being born in an extremely premature birth at just 22 weeks’ gestation.

This was almost three months ago. And since then, neither the ex-couple nor other family members and friends have talked about what exactly happened to the baby. But Now, Maria Lina answered some questions from internet users and explained that she intends to give more details about this soon.

She spoke for the first time a little more about what happened to little João Miguel. Maria Lina still hasn’t explained exactly what happened to the little one, but she said that she intends to do it soon so that her story can help other mothers in similar situations.

the ex-fiancée of Whindersson Nunes talked about this after an internet user asked the following question: “Why did you have your premature baby? I had a twin pregnancy, they were born after six months and they didn’t resist”.

Maria Lina then replied: “I feel sorry for you and your babies! I think I will soon ask a box of questions about my pregnancy, I think my story can help many mothers who feel alone in relation to maternal grief…what do you think?”.

newly separated from Whindersson Nunes, Maria Lina also said that other children are indeed part of her plans. “Do you intend to have another child?”, asked an internet user. And she replied: “Absolutely! João would love to have other siblings, and motherhood is a real passion in my life, getting pregnant was by far the best experience I’ve ever had in this life!”.

The digital influencer also said that she has been undergoing therapy to be able to deal with everything that happened. “Are you in therapy or something because of everything you’ve been through?” asked a netizen. And Maria Lina said: “Absolutely! I consider myself a VERY strong woman. I overcome all the adversities of life with a lot of determination, but even so, I don’t give up psychological help. If I could give people a genuine tip, that tip would be: ‘Take care of your mental health with lots of love’”.

