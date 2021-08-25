Whindersson’s Ex Wants To Be A Mother Again After Child Death – Entertainment

Maria Lina Deggan, ex-fiancée of comedian Whindersson Nunes, revealed this Monday (23) that she wants to be a mother again. The digital influencer’s first child died at the end of May, after being born prematurely.

In conversation with the followers, the young woman spoke about the experience of pregnancy. “For sure! João would love to have other siblings. Motherhood is a true passion of my life. Gestar was by far the best experience I’ve ever had in this life,” he said.

João Miguel, son of Whindersson Nunes and Maria, died on May 30 after a premature birth. “João Miguel was born prematurely at 22 weeks and 2 days. Sometimes things are not as we imagine, but everything has a reason and a purpose”, wrote the young woman at the time.

Months later, on August 13th, Maria confirmed the end of her relationship with YouTuber. “Whindersson and I are no longer together, but we respect each other a lot and we will be forever connected by the fruit of our love. We hope you will respect our decision, and above all, don’t look for a guilty party,” said Maria Lina in the photo caption .