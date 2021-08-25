WHO: 3rd dose is “technically and morally wrong” – 25/08/2021

The WHO has criticized the decision of governments to start a vaccination campaign with a third dose of the immunizing agent against covid-19, warning that the initiative will leave poor countries with an even more acute shortage of doses and that there are no data yet on safety and effectiveness.

Soumya Swaminathan, WHO’s chief scientist, insisted on Wednesday at a press conference in Geneva that the agency’s refusal to propose a third dose is based on science. But he points out that the argument is also moral. “The priority must be saving lives. We shouldn’t have 10,000 people dying a day,” he said.

“In terms of health, there is a consensus that the data are not conclusive (about the effectiveness of a third dose),” he insisted.

She admits that older ones will need some protection at some point in the future. “But we are not at the moment to recommend extra doses,” he said. “We do not have an unlimited supply. Therefore, vaccines need to go to doctors and the elderly, who are losing their lives,” he defended.

One of the aspects alerted by the WHO is the issue of safety of the extra vaccine. “What happens to a third dose?” asked Soumya. “There are still questions that need to be answered,” he said.

Tedros Ghebreyesus, director general of WHO, also insisted that there are no conclusive data either on the safety of the 3rd dose or on the benefits. He warned that such an initiative would be a “moral problem”, as it would leave millions of people around the world without doses. “It’s technically and morally wrong,” he said.

Tedros admits the world will not get out of the health crisis quickly and that action needs to be taken to protect those who have not yet had any vaccine. “It’s like giving another lifeguard to those who already have a lifeguard, while leaving those without protection unprotected,” he warned.

While a large part of the population is not vaccinated, it still points to the risk of the emergence of new variants. “We are giving the opportunity for the virus to circulate and that is good for the virus,” he said. According to him, a new variant could be more powerful than the delta mutation and even evade current vaccines.

In total, the agency estimates that rich and emerging countries will consume over 1 billion doses to guarantee this extra vaccine.

WHO had asked governments to avoid starting third-dose vaccination, at least until September, so that poor countries could move forward in protecting the most vulnerable population. Today, African countries have only 2% of their inhabitants immunized. But France, Germany, USA, Israel and others ignored the WHO appeal. In Brazil, both the federal government and the state of São Paulo pointed in the same direction.

WHO expects that, by the end of September, the goal of vaccinating 10% of each country will be reached. For December, the goal is to reach 40% protection. Afterwards, therefore, the WHO recognizes that it could be considered ideas for extra doses.

Kate O’Brian, WHO technical representative, insists that the priority must still be to avoid variants. “They are generated in people without vaccines,” he said. According to her, vaccines are “resisting” and maintaining their protection. “With a limited supply, the question is what to do with the vaccines,” he said.

Falling numbers in Brazil and stabilized cases in the world

In the latest data released by the WHO, Brazil appears to be falling in the number of new cases per week and in the rate of deaths. Still, the country is one of the five largest in the world in terms of contamination and one of the largest in deaths.

The largest number of new cases was once again registered in the US, with an increase of 15% compared to the previous week and 1 million records. The second place is currently occupied by Iran, with 251,000 cases, followed by India, with 231,000, and 219,000 for the United Kingdom. Brazil only comes in fifth place, with 209 thousand cases in one week, a drop of 1%.

In terms of deaths, Brazil continues to have the second highest rate in the Americas, with 5,600 cases per week, a drop of 7% compared to the figures of the previous week. For the first time in months, the American situation has once again overcome the Brazilian health crisis, with 6.7 thousand deaths and an increase of 58% compared to the rates of the previous seven days.

Worldwide, the WHO points out that the pandemic has stabilized, but at an extremely high rate. There were more than 4.5 million new cases in one week and 68 thousand dead.