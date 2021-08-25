WHO calls for not applying a 3rd dose until everyone is vaccinated

Infectologist responsible for the response of the World Health Organization (WHO) to the coronavirus pandemic, Maria Van Kerkhove reinforced, during a question and answer session on Tuesday, the request of the multilateral entity for countries to stop plans to offer booster doses to its citizens until the entire world population most vulnerable to covid-19 is vaccinated against the disease.

According to her, the “idea that we can protect a specific population without protecting the rest of the world gives a false sense of security” as variants are emerging and international travel resumes.

The aim of covid-19 vaccines is to prevent severe cases and deaths. We need people from all countries to be immunized.

Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO

According to Van Kerkhove, there is “widespread transmission” of the virus at the moment, with the United States leading the way in new infections.

The WHO received, last week, nearly 4.5 million records of new cases, while 68,000 deaths from covid-19 were reported in the period, according to the expert.

In the Americas, there was an 8% increase in new cases in the last seven days, compared to the same period before, and a 10% increase in deaths, on the same basis of comparison, highlighted Van Kerkhove.