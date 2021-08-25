Who can win a chance at the national team if the 11-man veto continues? – 08/25/2021

The football leagues of Spain and England announced yesterday (24) that they will not release players called up by their national teams for matches in September. Despite FIFA resisting the decision, there is concern behind the scenes of the Brazilian team about the possible veto of 11 of the 25 names chosen by Tite to face Chile, Argentina and Peru on the 2nd, 5th and 9th of the qualifiers.

The two countries are the ones that have had the most calls in Brazil since the World Cup in Russia, with the Premier League in the spotlight — only nine players on this list. If the ban on names persists, the selection may have a team on the field that is very different from the usual one, with a series of bets on players not confirmed with the hopscotch or even those who have never been called up.

Tite and his coaching staff have a kind of selectable radar they call a “broad list.” At each end of the period of the team together, whether for the double round of qualifiers or Copa América, this list of names is updated according to the professionals’ observations. Second heard the UOL Sport, the list from which the current 25 squads came out has 48 names of players from Brazil and abroad.

Tite has called up 74 players since the World Cup in Russia and may expand list next month Image: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

This means that the 11-player ban for September matches isn’t exactly a drama, because there’s a spare list of 23 players that Tite sees potential call-ups and closely monitors physical and technical performance. This list is restricted to less than ten people and is not made public because of the possibility that some of those names will never have a chance.

It is also unknown how many of the 48 play in England and Spain, which could reduce the list to few options and exercise the creativity of the coaching staff. Based on investigation, history and observation, the UOL selected names that can gain space in the selection if FIFA, Conmebol and CBF are not able to circumvent the bans of Europe in each position. Look:

goalkeepers

Alisson and Ederson would be banned for playing in England. In addition to the duo and Weverton, who becomes a starter in this context, Tite has already called up eight other goalkeepers in the Qatar World Cup cycle, but most of them as experience for the Olympics. Among the possible names for a new chance already tested are Santos (Athletico-PR) and Cássio (Corinthians). There are three other names with good recent performance: Cleiton (Red Bull Bragantino), Éverson (Atlético-MG) and João Paulo (Santos).

Santos defended a penalty in the semifinal of the Olympics for the national team and had a good performance Image: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

defenders

Thiago Silva, who plays in England, and Éder Militão, in Spain, would be low. Two obvious choices to form a quartet with Marquinhos and Lucas Veríssimo could be Diego Carlos and Felipe, but they are also active in Spanish football. Rodrigo Caio (Flemish) can be an option as long as he recovers from an injury — he is already in the final stages of treatment. Other names already tested are Miranda (São Paulo), Léo Ortiz (Red Bull Bragantino) and Samir (Udinese), all in full swing.

There are non-standard alternatives, such as Olympic champion Nino (Fluminense) and Roger Ibañez, who started the 2021/2022 season as coach José Mourinho in Roma. Luiz Felipe, from Lazio, is another option for Tite with a history in the base selection.

Miranda in action at Brasileirão, against Sport. He is 36 years old and has not been called up since the 2019 Copa America Image: Marlon Costa/Futura Press/Estadão Content

steering wheels

Casemiro, who works in Spain, as well as Fabinho and Fred, English football players, would be embezzled. Without options like Douglas Luiz, Allan and Fernandinho, it is the most undefined sector. Arthur (Juventus) is a possible memory, but is ruled out because of surgery on his right knee last month — he’s not expected to return until October. Wallace (Udinese) started the season as a starter, was approved by Tite in his call-up in October 2018 and could get another chance.

Olympic champion Matheus Henrique (Sassuolo) is another option, but he hasn’t made his debut for the new club since leaving Grêmio. Never summoned by Tite, Gérson (Olympique de Marseille) is an obvious alternative. Ex-Flemish, he has already played two official matches in French football, but the emergency may anticipate the need to adapt to the new country. Otávio (Porto), Danilo (Palmeiras), Ederson (Fortaleza) and Rodrigo Dourado (Inter) are others with well-regarded recent performance.

Matheus Henrique during training for the Brazilian Olympic team in Japan in July Image: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

attackers

It would be the most affected position with the absences of Gabriel Jesus, Richarlison, Roberto Firmino and newcomer Raphinha. With selection experience in this cycle, names like Éverton Cebolinha (Benfica), Malcom (Zenit) and Bruno Henrique (Flemish) are possible choices. Tite likes Pedro (Flemish), but his absence from the Olympic Games and as a starter in Brazil can be a problem at the moment.

Antony (Ajax) has not started in the Netherlands in recent games, but his performance in Tokyo-2020 gave him a chance. Paulinho (Bayer Leverkusen) lives the same expectation and Reinier (Borussia Dortmund) is another one who can paint in one of these vacancies. Among names that would be unusual are Tetê (Shakhtar Donetsk), Pepê (Porto), Yuri Alberto (Inter), Artur (Red Bull Bragantino) and Hulk (Atlético-MG).

At 35, Hulk already has 18 goals scored in 41 matches for Atlético-MG, commanded by Cuca Image: I7/Mineirão Agency

Asked recently about the good phase of Hulk at Atlético-MG, Tite said: “Of course, the great athletes who are performing at a high level, yes, they are always being followed. Talking about these athletes specifically… he [Hulk] it is within the list that we seek from all who are standing out.” Next, assistant César Sampaio stated that Hulk is on the “wide list” of observed players and that “the competition is really tough”.

The players called up — with veto or not — will start performing on the weekend of the 28th and 29th of August and will have three training sessions at the Corinthians CT before the game against Chile scheduled for the 2nd, at 10 pm, at the Monumental Stadium of Santiago.