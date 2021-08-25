WHO: Covid-19 cases stabilize worldwide after two months of growth

The number of new Covid-19 cases reported globally “appears to have hit a plateau” after rising for nearly two months, said the World Health Organization (WHO).

WHO reported more than 4.5 million new cases and 68,000 new deaths worldwide last week – just a small increase from the more than 4.4 million cases and 66,000 deaths reported in the previous week.

The cumulative number of cases worldwide is now over 211 million, with total deaths exceeding 4.4 million, according to the WHO weekly epidemiological update.

New global cases appear to be stable after increasing since mid-June, noted the WHO in the report released on Monday.

The world had previously seen a plateau of global cases in May, according to the WHO, but the outbreaks, in part fueled by the highly communicable strain of Delta, have multiplied in many countries in the past two months.

The United States reported the highest number of new cases last week – 1.02 million, a 15% increase from the previous week – followed by Iran, India, the UK and Brazil.

The Western Pacific and the Americas registered the biggest increase in cases last week – 20% and 8%, respectively. Southeast Asia and the eastern Mediterranean saw a decline in infections, while other regions saw stagnant cases, according to the WHO.

The increase in cases in the Western Pacific region was partially driven by the increase in the Delta outbreak in Australia. Over the past week, the country’s single-day case record has repeatedly hit new highs, surpassing its previous record in August of last year.

Infections are also on the rise in New Zealand, despite the country having designated a new national lockdown after confirming just one case of locally transmitted coronavirus last week. As of Wednesday (24), 62 new cases were reported, bringing the total of the ongoing outbreak to 210.

In recent days, authorities in both Australia and New Zealand have suggested a shift in approach to dealing with Covid-19, from trying to eradicate the virus to eventually learning to live with it.