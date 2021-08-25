WHO: Covid-19 cases stabilize worldwide after two months of growth

By
Abhishek Pratap
-
0

The number of new Covid-19 cases reported globally “appears to have hit a plateau” after rising for nearly two months, said the World Health Organization (WHO).

WHO reported more than 4.5 million new cases and 68,000 new deaths worldwide last week – just a small increase from the more than 4.4 million cases and 66,000 deaths reported in the previous week.

The cumulative number of cases worldwide is now over 211 million, with total deaths exceeding 4.4 million, according to the WHO weekly epidemiological update.

New global cases appear to be stable after increasing since mid-June, noted the WHO in the report released on Monday.

The world had previously seen a plateau of global cases in May, according to the WHO, but the outbreaks, in part fueled by the highly communicable strain of Delta, have multiplied in many countries in the past two months.

The United States reported the highest number of new cases last week – 1.02 million, a 15% increase from the previous week – followed by Iran, India, the UK and Brazil.

The Western Pacific and the Americas registered the biggest increase in cases last week – 20% and 8%, respectively. Southeast Asia and the eastern Mediterranean saw a decline in infections, while other regions saw stagnant cases, according to the WHO.

The increase in cases in the Western Pacific region was partially driven by the increase in the Delta outbreak in Australia. Over the past week, the country’s single-day case record has repeatedly hit new highs, surpassing its previous record in August of last year.

Infections are also on the rise in New Zealand, despite the country having designated a new national lockdown after confirming just one case of locally transmitted coronavirus last week. As of Wednesday (24), 62 new cases were reported, bringing the total of the ongoing outbreak to 210.

In recent days, authorities in both Australia and New Zealand have suggested a shift in approach to dealing with Covid-19, from trying to eradicate the virus to eventually learning to live with it.

  • Boris Johnson visits Covid-19 vaccination center in London


    Credit: Alberto Pezzali – WPA Pool/Getty Images

  • Japanese is screening to be vaccinated against Covid-19


    Credit: Stanislav Kogiku – 2.Aug.2021/Pool Photo via AP

  • Vaccination station at the Museu da República, in Catete, in Rio de Janeiro


    Credit: Pedro Duran/CNN

  • Nurse shows Covid-19 vaccine for women in Rio de Janeiro


    Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images

  • A SUS nurse applies Covid-19 vaccine to a man at her home in Rocinha, Rio, in one of the frequent rounds that health professionals make in the community to immunize people who do not want to go to the clinic


    Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images

  • China vaccinates college students against Covid-19


    Credit: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

  • Some countries already vaccinate adolescents against Covid-19


    Credit: Getty Images (FG Trade)

  • Nurse applies vaccine in Dhaka, Bangladesh, who plans to immunize 10 million in one week


    Credit: Maruf Rahman / Eyepix Group / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

  • City of Aue-Bad Schlema, Germany, distributes free hot dogs to those who present their vaccination card


    Credit: Hendrik Schmidt/picture alliance via Getty Images

  • Covid-19 vaccinations in New Delhi, India


    Credit: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

  • 45-year-old man is vaccinated at a drive-in post in the city of Bhubaneswar, India


    Credit: STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images

  • Vaccination against Covid-19 in São Paulo


    Credit: Reuters/Carla Carniel

  • Covid-19 vaccination in prison in Harare, Zimbabwe


    Credit: Tafadzwa Ufumeli/Getty Images

  • Covid-19 vaccinations in Dakar, Senegal


    Credit: Fatma Esma Arslan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

  • Covid-19 vaccinations in Bangkok, Thailand


    Credit: Reuters/Athit Perawongmetha

  • Nurse in the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 on Ilha de Paquetá, in Rio de Janeiro


    Credit: Fernando Souza/picture alliance via Getty Images

1 in 16

In an opinion piece published in Australian media on Sunday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison suggested ending the country’s Covid-19 zero restrictions, saying the blockades “are sadly needed for now” but “will not be needed for much longer. time”.

He said the Australian government intended to shift its focus from reducing the number of cases to examining how many people were becoming seriously ill with Covid-19 and requiring hospitalization.

On Monday, New Zealand’s Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins told public broadcaster TVNZ that the Delta variant raised questions about the long-term viability of the country’s coronavirus elimination strategy.

“This means that all of our existing protections are starting to look less adequate and less robust.” As a result, we are looking very closely at what else we can do there.” But this raises some very big questions about the future of our plans,” he said.

In its weekly report, WHO noted the emergence of Covid-19 variants causing concern, including the highly transmissible Delta variant, and highlighted the need to increase vaccination as well as the importance of maintaining public health and social welfare measures. .

The agency cited a modeling study in England, which showed that delaying the relaxation of preventive measures reduced the peak of daily hospitalizations by almost three times.

“The relaxation of public health and social measures must therefore be carefully and cautiously balanced against levels of immunization coverage and the circulation of variants of concern,” WHO wrote.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR