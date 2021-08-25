Will Auxílio Brasil really replace Bolsa Família? Government may have other plans

Brazil Aid may be its frozen value. In recent weeks, the federal government started to disseminate information about the new Bolsa Família. Initially, the project would have a monthly fee of BRL 400 for each insured, with additions from extra allowances. However, all proposals can be cancelled.

months ago the president Jair Bolsonaro been trying create a social program that carries the signature of his government.

The proposal, however, has not been successful since it is necessary to respect the limits of the federal budget sheet. In clashes with Congress, the Ministry of Citizenship may suspend reformulation.

Expansion of beneficiaries and wage freeze

Internal sources believe that the government is evaluating the possibility of launch Brazil Aid without readjust your salary. The new version of family allowance would only have an increase in the total number of beneficiaries, through integration with the emergency aid.

The forecast is that about 14.7 million families become part of the project, making it have a cost of BRL 34.8 billion. However, if monthly fees were recalculated, as the president promised, the government would have to pay around R$50 billion.

Without finding a legislative loophole that does not exceed the ceiling determined by the National Congress, Bolsonaro is expected to apply some cuts to current beneficiaries of the family allowance, end with the granting emergency aid and thus include part of the policyholders in what he titled as Brazil Aid.

According to the technicians at Ministry of Citizenship, the value of the extreme poverty line, of BRL 89 per family member, will stay in BRL 93, and poverty will go from BRL 178 for BRL 186.

Social project as a marketing strategy

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that Bolsonaro has promised a new social public policy for vulnerable Brazilians. Initially, the program that would occupy the space of the family allowance, it was called Brazil income, this in turn failed by exceed the spending ceiling.

Then came the citizen income, which would also function as a social portfolio, only the costing means being changed. The proposal also failed to gain acceptance, as it violated the budget ceiling.

At the time, Bolsonaro said he would not launch any more projects, guaranteed that he would focus on reformulation of Bolsa Família. Since then, a series of new benefits have been announced, within the current social portfolio, which would increase the income of this group.

For political analysts, the search for a social action with their signature is part of a strategy for a re-election in 2022. The Bolsa Família electorate, with low-income and vulnerable people, was the one that least supported Bolsonaro in the 2018 election.

What are the benefits of Auxílio Brasil?

Currently, the program must grant the following allowances:

1 – Early Childhood Benefit:

Includes family with children up to 36 months;

2 – Family Membership Benefit:

It benefits young people up to 21 years old, unlike the current Bolsa Família, which goes up to 17 years old.

3 – Overcoming Extreme Poverty Benefit:

Families that, even with the receipt of the new benefit, do not exceed the extreme poverty line: R$ 162 per person in the family per month. In these cases, the family receives additional financial support;

4 – School Sport Aid:

Students between 12 and 17 years old are members of families benefited by Auxílio Brasil and stand out in official competitions of the Brazilian School Games (JEBs) system.

5 – Junior Scientific Initiation Scholarship:

Students benefiting from Auxílio Brasil with good performance in scientific competitions will receive an amount in 12 monthly installments. There is no maximum number of beneficiaries per household.

Participation criteria

Families with monthly income per person up to R$89: extreme poverty classification;

Families with monthly income per person between RS$89.01 and RS$178: poverty classification.

