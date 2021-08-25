William Bonner reacts when he sees Gil do Vigor’s controversial attitude on JN

William Bonner
William Bonner made a post in honor of Gil do Vigor (Image: Reproduction – Globo / Editing – RD1)

Gil of Vigor caught everyone by surprise by sending a “William, I love you” live on National Newspaper, from Globo, in this monday (23). William Bonner decided to keep the station’s protocol and did not respond to the ex-BBB on the TV news, but took action on his Instagram.

“Reciprocity and solidarity #criancaesperanca”, shot the news anchor, who posted the economist’s photo during Criança Esperança, which took place yesterday.

In the comments, many followers talked about Gil’s attitude. “I laughed!!! Uncle, I expected a love you live too”, commented a netizen. “Gil was awesome! ‘I love you William’”, observed one more. “He can’t respond live and he came here to send good energy. That’s it”, declared a third.

Breaking protocol, Gil do Vigor sent a message straight to Bonner, eliciting laughter from presenters Tadeu Schmidt and Dira Paes, who were beside him during JN.

“It’s been a dream. I can’t present anything [agora], because I’m going to die live, right? And we want joy. But it’s a dream, because I’m in love with the program, especially talking about education”, declared the ex-BBB, before releasing the statement to the presenter.

Upon returning to the studio, Renata Vasconcellos blew a kiss to the team while Bonner, smiling, wished everyone a good show.

