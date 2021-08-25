With Abel’s idols and pupils, Palmeiras will open the expected trophy room this Thursday

After a long wait, the palm trees will open its trophy room next Thursday, the day the club celebrates its 107th anniversary. The ceremony for the new space located at Allianz Parque will be conducted by President Maurício Galiotte and will be restricted to authorities, important personalities in the history of Verdão and some players from the current squad.

Alviverde fans will be able to follow the complete event on TV Palmeiras Plus from 7pm. The official Verdão channel will interview the characters from the history of the club who are present at the site.

With about 2,200 square meters, the space will display around five thousand cups won by Palmeiras in the most diverse modalities. All trophies went through a maintenance process before the room opened. Among the highlights are the cup of the Campeonato Paulista in 1942 (known as Arrancada Heroica), the Copa Rio 1951, the Libertadores in 1999 and 2020 and the ten achievements of the Brazilian Championship.

During the first 25 days of activity, the trophy room will be dedicated to events with special guests. It is expected that the space will be open to the general public from September 20th. Details such as opening hours and ticket price will be released by the club at a later date.

“The Palestinian fans have been waiting for this moment for a long time. It is a great satisfaction and immense pride for our management to be able to provide the fans with the Trophy Room, which will house the glories achieved during these 107 years of the life of Palmeiras”, commented Galiotte.

”For us, it is an immense joy to be able to deliver to the Palmeiras native, together with Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras, this space that is so important for fans, for the history of the club and now for Allianz Parque. The Trophy Room is the result of an extremely positive partnership and relationship between the two parties, which has been constantly working to be better every day”, said Luis Fernando Davantel, CFO of WTorre.

