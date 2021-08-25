With Andreas Pereira, Flamengo discloses related to face Grmio

Andreas Pereira can make his debut at Flamengo against Grmio (Photo: Alexandre Vidal/Flemish) With training at CT Ninho do Urubu, in Rio de Janeiro, the Flamengo the preparation to face the guild, this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, at Arena do Grmio, for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. After the activities, the red-black delegation continued on its journey to Porto Alegre and even announced the players related for the duel.

Renato Gacho, who will face Grmio for the first time in his coaching career, has 25 athletes available. Flamengo’s new reinforcement, the midfielder Andreas Pereira appeared in the list of related and can make his debut for the new club this Wednesday.

Andreas Pereira trained normally with the squad this Tuesday. He was introduced on Monday and was excited about the possibility of his debut. The midfielder had been doing pre-season normally with Manchester United and was in good physical condition.

In addition to him, Renato Gacho will have two other reinforcements: Chilean right-back Isla and Uruguay midfielder Arrascaeta, who did not face Cear last Sunday because they showed signs of muscle fatigue. The defensive midfielder Thiago Maia, recovered from COVID-19, was also listed again.

Thus, Flamengo’s probable lineup is: Diego Alves; Isla, Gustavo Henrique, Lo Pereira (Bruno Viana) and Filipe Luis; Willian Aro, Diego, Verton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Bruno Henrique and Gabriel.

The doubt about Lo Pereira appears because the defender suffered a bone trauma in the distal phalanx of the fifth metatarsal of the left foot against Cear. But even so, Renato Gacho preferred to relate him to the trip to Porto Alegre.