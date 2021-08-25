With his return from Mantuan, Corinthians trains by sectors in his second activity focused on Grmio

Corinthians held this Tuesday morning the second preparatory training session to face Grêmio next Saturday, at 9 pm, at Arena do Grêmio for the Brasileirão. The activity was reinforced by Timão.

midfielder Gustavo mantuan, who had tested positive for Covid-19 on August 16, ended the quarantine period and resumed activities with the group. The player did the initial part of the work and ended his work with a physical training alongside trainer Fabrício Pimenta.

Repeating what happened in Monday’s activity, the players who played for more than 45 minutes in Timão’s victory over Athletico only participated in the warm-up. Afterwards, they continued the regenerative work inside the CT.

With the rest of the athletes, Sylvinho divided the cast to carry out specific activities. Defenders were separated from midfielders and attackers – this last group worked situations of offensive plays with assistant Doriva. At the end of the activity, Timão’s players performed a technical training in a reduced space.

Already Fagner continued the treatment of the right calf and, as announced by the club, will be reassessed daily by the medical department. According to the calculation of the My Timon, the lateral had no confirmed injury, but became a doubt for Saturday’s duel.

Coach Sylvinho’s squad returns to training on Wednesday morning. Starting on Thursday, the team will do the last two preparatory training sessions for the game against Grêmio in the afternoon.

