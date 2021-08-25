With six thousand people in Brasília, indigenous peoples carry out greater post-Constitution mobilization

By the Communication Office of the Fight for Life Camp

Coming from all regions of the country, about 6,000 indigenous peoples, from more than 170 peoples, are mobilized in the federal capital, to guarantee their original rights and against the time frame, in what has been the largest post-constituent indigenous mobilization.

Mobilized in the “Luta pela Vida” camp, scheduled to last 7 days, from August 22 to 28 this year, the main agenda is related to the judgment in the Supreme Court (STF), which is considered by the indigenous movement the most important process of the century on the lives of indigenous peoples, scheduled to begin this Wednesday (25). In addition, the peoples also denounce the anti-indigenous projects in progress in the National Congress and the worsening of violence against indigenous peoples inside and outside traditional territories.

The STF ministers will analyze the repossession action filed by the government of Santa Catarina against the Xokleng people, referring to the Ibirama-Laklãnõ Indigenous Land (TI), where the Guarani and Kaingang peoples also live. With the status of “general repercussion”, the decision taken in this judgment will serve as a guideline for the federal management and all instances of Justice, as well as a reference to all processes, administrative procedures and legislative projects with regard to demarcation procedures.

“We are carrying out the greatest mobilization of our lives, in Brasília, because it is our future and that of all humanity that is at stake. Talking about demarcation of indigenous lands in Brazil is talking about guaranteeing the future of the planet with solutions to the climate crisis”, reinforces Sonia Guajajara, executive coordinator of Apib.

“The ‘Fight for Life’ camp already says in its name the reasons why indigenous peoples are, in Brasília, in the midst of a pandemic. We are working on all sanitary measures, including the testing of participants and reinforcing the arrival of people who have already been vaccinated”, emphasizes Dinamam Tuxá, executive coordinator of Apib.

According to Apib, sanitary protocols were developed for the camp to reinforce all existing and recommended norms for combating Covid-19. The camp’s health team includes indigenous health professionals in partnership with the Brazilian Association of Collective Health (Abrasco), with the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation in Brasília and in Rio de Janeiro (Fiocruz DF and RJ), with the Indigenous Health Clinic of the University of Brasília (Asi/UNB) and with the University Hospital of Brasília (HUB).

With an intense program of plenary sessions, political agendas, marches, public and cultural manifestations, the indigenous people will be camped out at Praça da Cidadania, on the Esplanada do Ministérios.

schedule of the day

On the third day of the Luta pela Vida camp, the first activity of the day, once again, is the health guidelines and sanitary protocols dedicated to reinforcing all existing and recommended standards for combating Covid-19.

Scheduled to start at 9 am, until 12 pm, the indigenous people are in a plenary entitled: “OUR LIFE – Guarantee of territories, ways of life and production of indigenous peoples”. In the afternoon, from 12:00 to 17:00 a new plenary session is scheduled, “OUR STRUGGLE – Political and Legal Leveling: PLs, PECs, Temporal Framework, Raposa Serra do Sol and Isolates”.

To close the day’s schedule, at 4 pm the Indigenous peoples march from the camp towards the National Congress to carry out an act against the anti-indigenous agenda that is in the house. Then, the indigenous people go to a vigil in front of the Supreme Court, at 7 pm.

