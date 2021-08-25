With supply problems, McDonald’s is out of milkshake in UK – Economy

LONDON – THE McDonalds claims to have removed milkshakes from the menu in all 1,250 British restaurants because of supply problems arising from the lack of truck drivers.

The fast-food chain says it is also facing bottled drink shortages. “Like most retailers, we are currently facing some supply chain issues, affecting the availability of a small number of products,” McDonald’s said in a statement on Tuesday 24.

“Bottled drinks and milkshakes are temporarily unavailable in restaurants in England, Scotland and Wales,” he said. The company says it is “working hard” to get these items back on the menu.

The case is the latest in a series of problems arising from the lack of parts and products in Britain attributed to a combination of Brexit and the pandemic of Covid-19.

Britain’s exit from the European Union at the end of last year made it more difficult for UK citizens to work in the UK, and businesses were also hit by large numbers of employees who had to isolate themselves due to possible exposure to the coronavirus. .

According to the road freight transport company Road Haulage Association, restrictions caused by the pandemic in the past 18 months have delayed new hires. The group says Britain currently has around 100,000 drivers out of a pre-pandemic total of 600,000.

Last week, the fast-food chain specializing in chicken Nando’s temporarily closed around 50 points of sale due to a shortage of poultry. KFC also recently warned that supply chain issues meant it was not possible to stock some menu items. And supermarkets reported problems getting some products onto shelves.

The UK government has temporarily eased restrictions on the number of hours drivers can work in an attempt to improve the situation.