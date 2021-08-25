Without Arboleda, Crespo lists 23 players from São Paulo to face Fortaleza; see list | São Paulo

Still without the injured Arboleda, Welington, William and Marquinhos, coach Hernán Crespo listed 23 São Paulo players for the duel against Fortaleza, this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, in Morumbi.

The recovered Benítez, Luciano and Eder go to the confrontation normally. They, however, should start on the bench, as well as last Sunday, for the Campeonato Brasileiro.

Orejuela, even 100% physically, is out of the picture. The right-back had been a starter in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, even gave an assist against Vasco, but was not related to this Wednesday’s match.

1 of 2 Luciano training at São Paulo — Photo: Fellipe Lucena / saopaulofc Luciano training at São Paulo — Photo: Fellipe Lucena / saopaulofc

The probable São Paulo to face Fortaleza this Wednesday has: James Volpi; Daniel Alves, Bruno Alves (Reinaldo), Miranda and Léo; Luan, Liziero, Rodrigo Nestor and Gabriel Sara; Emiliano Rigoni and Pablo.

The clash is worth a spot in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, a stage achieved by São Paulo last season – the team was eliminated by Grêmio.

Passersby also ensure a bonus of R$7.3 million as a prize for classification.

Goalkeepers: Tiago Volpi and Lucas Perri

Tiago Volpi and Lucas Perri Sides: Daniel Alves, Igor Vinicius and Reinaldo

Daniel Alves, Igor Vinicius and Reinaldo Defenders: Miranda, Léo, Bruno Alves and Diego Costa

Miranda, Léo, Bruno Alves and Diego Costa Steering wheels: Luan, Liziero and Rodrigo Nestor

Luan, Liziero and Rodrigo Nestor Socks: Benítez, Gabriel Sara, Talles Costa and Igor Gomes

Benítez, Gabriel Sara, Talles Costa and Igor Gomes Attackers: Luciano, Eder, Pablo, Rojas, Rigoni, Vitor Bueno and Galeano