Without Camacho, Diniz outlines Santos offensive to face Athletico-PR

O saints held this Tuesday the last training session at CT Rei Pelé before the match against Ahletico-PR, for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. Coach Fernando Diniz sketched an offensive starting team to take the field at Arena da Baixada.

Jobson, first class, in the corner! ⚽ pic.twitter.com/J8yodpEKv4 — Santos Futebol Clube (@SantosFC) August 24, 2021

The team that must act against Athletico-PR is: João Paulo, Madson, Luiz Felipe, Wagner Palha and Felipe Jonatan; Jean Mota, Carlos Sánchez, Gabriel Pirani and Marcos Guilherme; Lucas Braga and Marcos Leonardo.

Camacho, who has already defended Corinthians in the Copa do Brasil, and Marinho, still with thigh problems, are out of the match. Moraes and Danilo Boza, who played in the competition for Mirassol, and Kaiky, injured, are also absent. Recovered from an injury to his right thigh, Vinícius Zanocelo trained again with the ball, but was not related.

At CT King Pelé, Diego Tardelli did his first training with his teammates but it’s not yet available to act. The player was registered with the CBF’s IDB this last Monday. Leó Baptistão and Augusto Galván, other newly hired ones, were also left out of the list. While the first has not yet been regularized, the second will be written off by choice.

Among those listed, two young people are new: Jhonnathan and Lucas Pires, both from the base of the club. The pair will travel to Curitiba and will be available to coach Fernando Diniz.

Santos and Athletico face off this Wednesday, at 7 pm (Brazil). In the round of 16, Peixe eliminated Juazeirense.

the first training of @tardelli9 at CT King Pele! ⚪⚫ pic.twitter.com/Geq0O8iDZi — Santos Futebol Clube (@SantosFC) August 24, 2021

Check out the Santos related for the match against Athletico-PR:

Goalkeepers: João Paulo, Diogenes and Paulo Mazoti

Sides: Madson, Pará, Felipe Jonatan and Lucas Pires

Defenders: Luiz Felipe, Wagner Palha and Robson Reis

Midfielders: Jean Mota, Carlos Sánchez, Gabriel Pirani, Vinicius Balieiro, Ivonei and Jonnathan

Attackers: Lucas Braga, Marcos Guilherme, Marcos Leonardo, Raniel, Bruno Marques and Ângelo.

Santos related to the #CAPxSAN of the Brazil Cup! pic.twitter.com/vmRr9IXaqt — Santos Futebol Clube (@SantosFC) August 24, 2021

Leave your comment