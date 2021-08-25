Without Fagner, Adson and Renato Augusto, Corinthians continues to prepare to face Grmio

This Wednesday, Corinthians continued to prepare for the duel against Grêmio, at 9 pm on Saturday, for the 18th round of the Brasileirão. For this morning’s activity, Sylvinho had the absence of three important players.

the right-back Fagner, still with pain in the right calf, followed the treatment with the physiotherapy team. As determined by the My Timon, the player had no verified injury, but it is doubtful for the weekend as it depends on the evolution of the treatment to be an option for Sylvinho.

the midfielder Adson, who suffered a tougher entry by Thiago Heleno at the end of the game against Athletico-PR, was spared and carried out work inside the CT. Lastly, Renato Augusto he also did not go to the field to carry out a strengthening activity at the gym and at LabR9.

Thus, the rest of the athletes warmed up for training and then participated in a round work. Later, the coach Sylvinho promoted a training of lose-pressure and, finally, a training in reduced field.

The Corinthians squad returns to CT Joaquim Grava for the fourth day of training to face Grêmio this Thursday afternoon. The team will still have Friday afternoon to close the preparations before traveling to Porto Alegre.

