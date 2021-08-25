Xbox Cloud Gaming: Microsoft Announces Launch for Xbox Series X/S | Games

READ TOO: Xbox Cloud Gaming and Dying Light 2 get new at Gamescom 2021
Microsoft’s cloud gaming service, Xbox Cloud Gaming arrives on Xbox consoles in late 2021 — Photo: Playback/Xbox Wire
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to access more than 100 games through Cloud Gaming by searching the list for titles that have a cloud icon on the right side of the image. Just select them and click “Play” to start the game, no downloads and no installations. Image quality is limited to 1080p and frame rate to 60 FPS, as in the Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) tests for PCs, smartphones and tablets.
According to Microsoft, Cloud Gaming will allow users to experience games quickly, including multiplayer games like Sea of Thieves. Using the cloud allows users to save time on installations and downloads, as well as space on their Xbox, while still being able to download their favorite games if they want.
Xbox Cloud Gaming will bring accessible games at the touch of a button to Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One — Photo: Playback/Xbox Wire
Xbox Cloud Gaming is a gaming service by stream, where the game itself doesn’t run on the user’s console, but on Microsoft’s servers. In this case, the Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One only receive images from the servers, like a live video stream that the player controls with his joystick. The quality of the experience depends a lot on the user’s internet speed and the servers’ low latency, so there isn’t much delay between the joystick commands and the action on the screen.
With information from Xbox Wire, IGN, Gamescom