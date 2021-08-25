Xbox launches promotions to celebrate the start of the Gamescom fair

Microsoft kicked off the Gamescom 2021 onetm (24), when they gave a neat presentation focused on upcoming Xbox systems releases!

Using one of the biggest video game fairs in the world as a pretext, the company put dozens of games on sale in its stores, with the catalog varying widely depending on the region.

In Europe, games like Yakuza Like a Dragon and Mass Effect Legendary Edition they can be found at great prices, but the Brazilian store also has unmissable offers. We’ve selected some of the best ones for you:

Psychonauts, from R$49.95 to R$4.99;

Battlefield V Standard Edition, from R$199.00 to R$29.85;

Rogue Legacy, from BRL 29.00 to BRL 7.25;

Outlast 2, from R$99.00 to R$14.85;

Yoku’s Island Express, from R$39.00 to R$9.75;

My Time at Portia, from R$59.00 to R$14.75;

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair, from BRL 112.45 to BRL 28.11;

Guacamelee! two from R$82.45 to R$20.61;

Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse, from BRL 39.00 to BRL 19.50.

What did you think of this selection of discounts? Are you thinking of buying one of these games? How are your expectations for the fair? Comment below!