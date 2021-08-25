XEL: New Zelda-style game arrives for PC and consoles in 2022

Watch the first trailer with gameplay revealed later today (24)

Assemble Entertainment announced today (24) a trailer for XEL, a new game developed by Tiny Roar with clear inspiration from The Legend of Zelda franchise games. The action, fantasy and science fiction game will be released in 2022 for PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch.

XEL is a 3D game of Action and adventure with an ambiance that, despite being heavily inspired by the games of the traditional Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda franchise, pulls towards the sci-fi side. As a good zelda-like, the game features several dungeos with different enemies and puzzles that the protagonist must deal with.

Speaking of the protagonist, you will incorporate a space traveler who has lost part of her memory and cannot remember what her life was like: reid. After falling to a vast and unknown planet, she must go through all the challenges and find out what happened in your past while collecting equipment, defeating enemies and solving puzzles along the way.



In the trailer released today (24), we can see several gameplay elements that will be present in the final game (alpha images of the game were shown). Among the things we can see in the trailer, it is worth highlighting some of the items that allow Reid to travel through space and time and will help to complete the challenges.

New abilities will also be unlocked over time., which will allow the player to go through obstacles and defeat enemies in different ways throughout the gameplay. In general, XEL must have a complete combat system with attacks, combos, parry and the possibility of dodge attacks. Yours weapons and equipment like sword and shield can be upgraded to unlock new combos.



XEL has the planned release date for the second quarter of 2022, when will it arrive for PC, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch and you can now add the game to your wish list on Steam. Specifications for the PC have not yet been announced.

