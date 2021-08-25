Xuxa is invited by Luciano Huck to ‘Domingão’. Understand

Xuxa holds a letter with the address where she presented programs on Globo do Jardim Botânico (Photo: Disclosure)

Xuxa will be seen a lot on Globo in the near future. One of those responsible for taking Luciano Huck for the network 20 years ago, the blonde was invited by him to be in the premiere of “Sunday”, on September 5th. Invitation made, invitation accepted.

The blonde will also be interviewed by Fernanda Gentil for “Se PLAY”. And he received at his home Renata Capucci, with whom he chatted for “Fantástico”. They talked about social networks and the TV presenter recalled letters that came to her when Estúdios Globo was located on Rua Saturnino de Brito, in Jardim Botânico.

Xuxa and Renata Capucci had not seen each other since 2009, when the journalist interviewed the presenter for “Jornal Hoje”.

Xuxa records for ‘Fantástico’ (Photo: Publicity)

Xuxa and Renata Ceribelli (Photo: Publicity)

Luciano Huck and Xuxa in the 2000s (Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo)