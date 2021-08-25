Xuxa will lead RuPaul’s Drag Race Brasil

That Xuxa has been righting her return to the Globo channels for some time is nothing new, but what the on the small screen discovered is that the presenter already has a program to call her own: it’s the Brazilian version of RuPaul’s Drag Race, a reality show of drag queens shown around the world, such as Big Brother Brasil. The project is still under way, but it is already known that Sasha’s mother was approved by the attraction’s creator, RuPaul or Mãe das Drags, who is an American actor, drag queen, model, author and singer.

Xuxa confided to those closest to her that she is happy with the attraction’s argument and that she will finally be able to release ‘her drag side’. For now, the presenter can’t talk too much about this project. The program is expected to premiere in 2022, initially on Multishow, but with the possibility of later also going to open TV. The order is to focus first on the documentary on Globoplay, which will cover the star’s life and should be released now in September.

Next Sunday (29), the interview about this project will be aired on Fantástico. The recording took place last week at her home in Rio de Janeiro with journalist Renata Capucci.

Meet Xuxa’s drag reality

Created in 2009, RuPaul’s Drag Race aims to present the drag culture and universe to the public. It is common to start watching the program and not understand well some expressions that are said, but little by little it all becomes so natural that the audience ends up watching it saying “Shantay, you Stay” and “Sashay, away” (expressions from Ru to indicate who stays and who leaves that week).

Participants need to prove their charisma, originality, audacity and talent in challenges of haute couture, dance, acting, imitation (hello Snatch Game) and often present themselves live and uncut, dancing and performing in a unique way.

Another point is the hair and makeup transformations. RuPaul’s Drag Race has become a worldwide fad and has won several international awards, including the Critics Choice Television Award and the Emmy.