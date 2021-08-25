‘You can let me knock’

This Tuesday, the legendary Brazilian boxer Popó made a promise to fight Whindersson Nunes.

Through his Instagram, the four-time super-featherweight and lightweight world champion once again confirmed that the fight will happen, despite not having given any dates. The man from Bahia posted a YouTuber video training and “revealing” thoughts like “my God, I’m really going to fight Popó, what am I doing with my life.” In the publication’s caption, the boxer even made a promise.

“34 knockouts, 1 more? It’s only 35. You can leave it, Whindersson, I’ll do it,” posted the boxer. In the video, youtuber also reveals the value of the fight’s purse: U$ 1 million (R$ 5.25 million).

One of the main icons of noble art in Brazil at all times, Acelino ‘Popó’ Freitas was champion of the super featherweights for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) and the World Boxing Association (WBA), and twice won the world lightweight title by the WBO. During his long and victorious career, the boxer had 41 wins, 34 of them by knockout, and only two losses.

In boxing, it’s been increasingly common to see internet stars venturing into the world of fighting. Brothers Jake and Logan Paul are the biggest current example, with Logan having fought, for example, with Floyd Mayweather.