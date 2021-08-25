Youtuber creates remake of The Simpsons: Hit & Run with Unreal Engine 5

Work was done in a week to create the map and replicate the game’s first mission

Youtuber Reuber Ward (reubs) published a video last week showing how the process of trying to create a remake of The Simpsons: Hit & Run in just a week. the end result it’s not a complete game (Of course), but the visuals already show us the potential that the Unreal Engine has to create a good remake of games that have already gotten a good age.

Reubs detailed the entire process of creating the game in its video very completely. The first step was to be able to import the game map to Unreal Engine, for that youtuber used a third-party tool that can extract the map from the original game.

Then the first feature that he enabled to improve was Ray Tracing, which already gave a different face to the scenario, but he still needed to do something about the game’s textures that had a very low resolution 128×128 pixels. For this, Reubs used a paid application of upscaling via artificial intelligence, but also needed redo some of the textures manually with Paint.

After that, the map was practically ready, so the next steps were create the first character (Homer), create and animate game interface also using the same features to import the map and improve textures, add vehicles and finally create the first mission of the game.



Image: Reubs/Reproduction

It’s also worth mentioning a few things Reubs added to this process, like the ability to control Homer from a home perspective.and first person, besides adding coins, Buzz Cola collectible cards and also some physics elements features in the original game, such as scene destruction and more features copied from the original gameplay.

The end result is an incomplete game with only a short mission, but it shows the possibilities that Unreal Engine 5 opens up for developers, as this was a job done by just one person in just one week. O chief designer of the original game, Joe McGinn even praised the work done by Reubs on YouTube:



Image: Youtube/Reproduction

“Hi, I’m the lead designer of the original game. Amazing what you’ve achieved! It really gives us a taste of what a full remaster could look like. Awesome work!” – Translation of the comment

Via: Eurogamer Source: Reubs