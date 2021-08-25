Zé Neto is photographed while on vacation in Cancún and a giant genital organ shocks everyone

Ze Neto, who makes a double sertaneja with christian, is causing a stir among internet users. The reason for the hubbub? A photo taken by him during his vacation in Cancun.

In the image, the singer appears only in shorts enjoying a bath in crystal clear water with his wife, Natalia Tuscan.

Despite the beautiful natural landscapes, it was another very specific detail that ended up stealing the scene in the post: the giant volume in the musician’s intimate region.

In the comments field, many internet users reflected the fact that Zé Neto, apparently, was excited during the registration.

“She rubbed her boss and then took this photo”, joked a follower. “Zé Neto can now change his name to Zé Metro”, joked another.

“Did he become a baker? You’re carrying a baguette in your pants”, scoffed one more. “This photo doesn’t even need to zoom”, reflected a fourth person.



Zé Neto, it is worth remembering, went through a real trouble during his trip. According to columnist Leo Dias, from Metrópoles, he ended up being stopped by the authorities when he landed at the site.

The reason was the financial issue, as it entered the country at more than ten thousand dollars, which is not allowed, since the maximum ceiling is two thousand (about ten thousand reais).

As he did not declare the rest of the money, he ended up being subjected to embarrassment. However, the famous managed to solve the problem and is already enjoying the trip.

As if that were not enough, the famous also had to deal, when arriving in the country, with the news that a hurricane was passing through the place.

“You wake up and see the hotel door: hurricane alert. Look at the weather as it is here. It’s getting dark. There’s a wind that’s already shaking the window here. You can’t see anything, but there’s already a 50km/h wind more or less. I’m terribly worried about this train.” vented.

Hours later, he showed that the wind brought water into the room: “Looks like someone is trying to get into the room. Super quiet to sleep”.

Check out: