27-year-old man dies victim of covid in Jaraguá

Health With this record, the number of deaths from the disease in the city reaches 414

25 Aug 2021 – 17:52 Per Janici Demetrius Credit: Archive / Disclosure

Jaraguá do Sul confirmed this Wednesday (25) another death by Covid-19. The victim is a 27-year-old male with risk factors. The data were updated in the late afternoon by the Department of Health. With this record comes to 414 the number of deaths from the disease in the city.

Also according to the bulletin, in the last 24 hours there were 82 new cases and 28 people recovered. Altogether, the municipality accounts for 33,442 confirmed cases, being: 32,684 recovered, 344 undergoing treatment and 414 deaths.

The Health Department reinforces that prevention measures must be respected by everyone and that people who are part of risk groups must maintain an even stricter distance.





