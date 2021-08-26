35% of “bonus” seduces Corinthians and Vital leaves Panathinaikos pays R$ 2.5 million

It has been reinforced with renowned names, such as Giuliano and Renato Augusto – and is one step away from making Róger Guedes official -, on the other hand, Corinthians also follows the recasting process of the cast of Sylvinho. This Wednesday morning (25), the club confirmed the loan of midfielder Mateus Vital to Panathinaikos, from Greece, until June 2022.

It will be Panathinaikos that will bear 100% of the salaries of the player from Timão, who receives around R$ 200 thousand monthly at CT Joaquim Grava, found out Bolavip Brazil. If they want to stay with Vital after the loan, the Athens club will have to pay 4 million euros (about R$ 24.5 million at the current price) to buy 50% of the player’s economic rights.

Vital’s loan to Greece will ease Corinthians’ payroll by R$2.5 million until June (Photo: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF)



Vital has a permanent contract at Parque São Jorge until December 2023 and Corinthians owns 85% of the midfielder’s rights. Vasco, where the athlete was revealed, has the other 15%. As stipulated in the loan clause with Panathinaikos, even if the Greeks exercise the purchase of 50% of the athlete’s “slice”, Alvinegro would still have 35% for future sales.

In other words, Corinthians is saving almost R$ 2.5 million from its payroll until June of next year with the salaries related to Vital and still has great chances of selling him, in addition to retaining 35% of the rights of the midfielder of 23 years old.

Mateus Vital is the second top scorer of the season, with five goals, alongside Gustavo Mosquito and only behind Jô, who has seven. The midfielder was also responsible for three assists. He has not scored in the Brasileirão yet and has played 28 games this season.