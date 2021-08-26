4x50m relay is bronze, and Daniel Dias has 27 medals in Paralympics | paralympics

Brazil opened and closed the second day of swimming finals with bronze medals at the Aquatic Center in Tokyo. After winning his 26th Paralympics podium, Daniel Dias returned to the water and helped the 4x50m freestyle relay of up to 20 points to finish third.

The team was formed, in order, by Patrícia Pereira dos Santos, Daniel, Joana Neves and Talisson Glock. After four passes, she hit the board with a time of 2min24s82. Gold went to China (2min15s49, new world record) and silver to Italy (2min21s45).

The 20-point relay comprises a summation from the classes of the participating swimmers. For example, Patricia is from class S4, Daniel from S5, Joana is also from S5 and Talisson is from S6. United, they add up to 20 points.

Three hours before the final of the relay, Daniel had already won a bronze in the 100m freestyle in the S5 class. The Brazilian finished the race in 1min10s80, just seven hundredths ahead of Chinese Tao Zheng. The gold went to the Italian Francesco Bocciardo (1min09s56) and the silver to another Chinese, Lichao Wang (1min10s45). Daniel was fifth at the turn of the 50m and into the final meters, when he accelerated and overtook two rivals to climb onto the podium.

– I’m trying to be very grateful, first to God. It’s flowing. Today was lighter. When I turned around I saw that the Chinese were a little ahead. I managed to reach my goal. It’s to live each moment, each test. It’s the last 100m, I don’t have more in the competition, now only 50m – said Daniel.

On Wednesday, the legendary swimmer from São Paulo had won the bronze medal in the 200m freestyle in the S5 class, which was his 25th podium in the Paralympics of his career.

