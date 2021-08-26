6 Benefits of Coconut Water for Health

THE Coconut Water is one of Brazil’s summer darlings, but its consumption should not be limited to hot days at the beach, for example. In addition to being naturally sweet and moisturizing, the drink is a great option to replace soft drinks and industrialized juices, as it contains a series of important nutrients, such as vitamins, mineral salts, carbohydrates, amino acids and antioxidants. Here are six health benefits of coconut water and the reasons to include it in your daily menu:

1. Antioxidant properties

Thanks to its antioxidant properties, coconut water helps to modify free radicals, preventing the body from going into a state of oxidative stress, which can damage cells and increase the risk of disease. In addition, it is a great ally in reducing tiredness, stress, fatigue and malaise.

2. Prevents cancer

According to research, this drink can also prevent the cancer, thanks to its antioxidants that reduce the accumulation of free radicals in cells, preventing the formation of neoplasms.

3. Slows down premature aging

Due to its antioxidant properties such as vitamin C and B and the amino acid arginine, this drink is a great option for those who want to slow down the premature aging. In addition, coconut water is a potent source of hydration, one of the greatest allies of the skin’s youthfulness.

4. Helps reduce blood sugar

Despite being naturally sweet, the coconut drink is not capable of harming diabetics. According to research, it can lower blood sugar levels and improve other health markers.

5. Helps prevent kidney stones and urine infections

Unsurprisingly, drinking fluid helps to prevent kidney stones. Although pure water is the first option, a study carried out in 2018 showed that the consumption of coconut water increases the urination of potassium, chloride and citrate, being able to help improve the urinary system and, consequently, decrease the probability of development of kidney stones. It also helps protect the urinary tract against infection-causing bacteria.

6. Good ally of the heart

Heart benefits could also be seen in a study conducted in 2005. According to the researchers, the high potassium content of coconut water can lower blood pressure in people with high blood pressure.

However, it is necessary to pay attention to the ingestion of the drink, always giving preference to natural options. When consuming processed foods, it is ideal to read the label.

